Domramirez82
Very knowledgeable staff and very friendly not always the very best products but the definitely are consistent in quality they have been struggling with shortages but the impeccable staff will always find you another good option
4.9
10 reviews
very very very friendly professional outstanding amazing staff very clean very well-maintained very knowledgeable very helpful I couldn't ask for a better experience, as far as the products go couldn't ask for better products honestly I haven't had a complaint yet!
The staff is incredibly nice, knowledgeable, and helpful. They also have free classes and activities for the patients, which are great
best dispensary!
The best Dispensary and very knowledgeable staff!!
The staff is amazing and extremely caring. They make everything easy from helping with the application process all the way to making your purchase. Glad I choose them as my dispensary.
This dispensary will only reserve your product until 6 pm . Should hold for a 24 period of time . Individual who answers phone has little concern for customers needs nor do they inform you of what products they do have in stock . In summary dispensary treats customers poorly . Like they own the customer because we have to register with each dispensary and we can only buy from that dispensary and they know it . January 1 st or sooner that all changes
Everyone is filled with knowledge, kindness, concern, and they respect financial boundaries. My first visit I had no idea what I was doing but I had to make my trip fast and was on a 180$ restriction. I left with 3 products and 85$ to spare. Thank you, Greenhouse!
I been to 2 others and so far this place is best love the people very knowledgeable about products...GREAT STAFF N ATMOSPHERE...GLAD I SWITCH..PLUS THE AMOUNT OF CHOICES YOU HAVE IS ALOT..
Such a lovely place filled with kind and caring people!