voigtlander1 on August 29, 2019

This dispensary will only reserve your product until 6 pm . Should hold for a 24 period of time . Individual who answers phone has little concern for customers needs nor do they inform you of what products they do have in stock . In summary dispensary treats customers poorly . Like they own the customer because we have to register with each dispensary and we can only buy from that dispensary and they know it . January 1 st or sooner that all changes