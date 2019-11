zachy on December 11, 2014

Nice small and quiet version of the famous Greenhouse coffeeshop. Visited here on my first day of the Cannabis cup thinking you could pick up cup entries at any Greenhouse coffeeshop, which you can not. They have a totally different menu with lots of indica, the Budtender told me that they specialize in kush strains. I tried some Kings kush as a recommendation from the Budtender which turned out to be really nice. I will definitely go back!