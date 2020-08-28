J........0 on September 4, 2020

This is how you open a dispensary! Good job guys and gals!!!!! Where do I start? There was almost no line, I think I waited 1 minute before someone grabbed me and brought me inside. The place is huge and so is their selection of flower. After my purchase, on my way out, I got a free shirt and a bag. Then I got to meet Jim Belushi, and get him to sign my purchase. Free stickers, buttons, and rolling papers! I got to check out the bluesmobile. There was free food, free ice cream. The staff was super nice and very polite. This will be my new go-to dispensary! Hands down the best experience at a dispensary. Thank you!!! GAME CHANGER!!