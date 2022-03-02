Now Delivering to Downey, Sante Fe, Southgate, Bell Gardens, Whittier & more! GreenHut Meds is your new go-to Delivery retailer in south Los Angeles. We serve 100% tested, quality assured cannabis that is truly some of the best in the world. Our customers receive compassionate customer service with a personal touch from our friendly and helpful staff in being knowledgeable with our award-winning flower, concentrates, and edibles. Medical patients with a Doctors Recommendation - Patients who have a MMJ recommendation from a doctor will be charged a 5% City Tax & 9.5% State Sales Tax. Medical Patients with a (State/County ID) - Patients who have MMIC from the State will be charged a 5% City Tax only. Adult use - Consumers purchasing cannabis recreationally will be charged a 10% City Tax & a 9.5% State Sales Tax on top of the listed price.