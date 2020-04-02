124 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 48
Show All 24
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$88
All Products
Frisco OG by Mojave
from Mojave
27.97%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Frisco OG
Strain
$13.011 g
In-store only
The Void by Mojave
from Mojave
20.56%
THC
0.07%
CBD
The Void
Strain
$13.011 g
In-store only
Peach Pie by Greenleaf
from Greenleaf
16.96%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Peach Pie
Strain
$10.651 g
In-store only
Afghan Haze by Cannavative
from Cannavative
18.43%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Afghan Haze
Strain
$0.011 g
In-store only
The Flav by Mojave
from Mojave
17.81%
THC
0.11%
CBD
The Flav
Strain
$13.011 g
In-store only
Citral Glue by Mojave
from Mojave
21.77%
THC
___
CBD
$40.21⅛ oz
In-store only
Citral Glue Gram Mojave
from Mojave
24.56%
THC
___
CBD
$13.011 g
In-store only
Citral Glue by Greenleaf
from Greenleaf
22.98%
THC
___
CBD
$10.651 g
In-store only
Vortex by Mojave
from Mojave
19.35%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Vortex
Strain
$13.011 g
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies by Mojave
from Mojave
24.77%
THC
___
CBD
$13.011 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mandarin Zkittlez by Greenleaf
from Greenleaf
17.56%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Mandarin Zkittlez
Strain
$10.651 g
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane by Mojave
from Mojave
27.32%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$13.011 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Mojave
from Mojave
21.55%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana OG (Mojave) by Mojave
from Mojave
21.75%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana OG (Mojave)
Strain
$13.011 g
In-store only
1991 OG by Greenleaf
from Greenleaf
24.14%
THC
___
CBD
$10.651 g
In-store only
Strawberry Daiquiri by Mojave
from Mojave
19.96%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strain
$13⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Dr. Who by Mojave
from Mojave
22.46%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$13.011 g
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Greenleaf
from Greenleaf
22.05%
THC
___
CBD
$10.651 g
In-store only
Tina Danza by Mojave
from Mojave
25.58%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tina Danza
Strain
$13.011 g
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane by Greenleaf
from Greenleaf
21.36%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$10.651 g
In-store only
Cherry Blossom Kush by Greenleaf
from Greenleaf
25.51%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cherry Blossom Kush
Strain
$10.651 g
In-store only
Tangie by Greenleaf
from Greenleaf
15.83%
THC
___
CBD
$33.12⅛ oz
In-store only
Mandarin Zkittlez by Mojave
from Mojave
21.03%
THC
___
CBD
$13.011 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pre-Soviet Tahoe by Old Pal
from Old Pal
21.1%
THC
___
CBD
$29.57⅛ oz
In-store only
GG4 by Old Pal
from Old Pal
18.94%
THC
0.7%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$29.57⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinex by Old Pal
from Old Pal
16.3%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Muffin by Greenleaf
from Greenleaf
17.57%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Pineapple Muffin
Strain
$10.651 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Sunset by Old Pal
from Old Pal
25%
THC
___
CBD
$29.57⅛ oz
In-store only
Restore 20:1 Strainz Tincture
from Strainz
9%
THC
175%
CBD
$87.5292.41 mg
In-store only
Indica 1:1 RSO
from Cannavative
45.93%
THC
44.35%
CBD
$65.05459.3 mg
In-store only
300MG THC Tincture
from Kynd
1.81%
THC
___
CBD
$34.3268.472 mg
In-store only
Clementine Honeycomb
from Cannavative
85.24%
THC
___
CBD
$35.48426.2 mg
In-store only
Blackberry Kush Distillate by Lucid Oils
from Lucid Oils
88%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$29.57469 mg
In-store only
Haze Rove SAMPLE Vape Cartridge
from ROVE
77%
THC
0.29%
CBD
$0.01½ g
In-store only
300MG CBD Tincture
from Kynd
0.09%
THC
1.83%
CBD
$29.5713.46 mg
In-store only
Clementine Shatter
from Cannavative
74.27%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$35.48½ g
In-store only
2:1 CBD Tincture
from Kynd
10%
THC
16%
CBD
$29.57103.385 mg
In-store only
Hazelnut Cream Shatter
from Cannavative
77.55%
THC
___
CBD
$32.53387.75 mg
In-store only
Sativa 1:1 RSO
from Cannavative
42.37%
THC
43.76%
CBD
$55423.7 mg
In-store only
Crunch Berries Shatter
from Cannavative
77.72%
THC
___
CBD
$32.53388.6 mg
In-store only
1234