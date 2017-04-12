HOHughesjr on November 17, 2019

I dislike the fact that when I place an order online thus signifying a reservation was made and what I ordered would be waiting for me to pick up. Upon arrival I discovered that what I ordered was sold out. I had to settle for a lesser product. This was a very disappointing experience for me. When I asked why the website didn't say whether the product was available or not. I got a text message saying my order was ready for pick up no mention that what I ordered was available. At the sore I asked the manager named Matrix why was my order not there? He told me that because too many people order online and don't show up to get their order. Matrix then said we can't hold items anymore based on the explanation he just gave me a minute earlier. This enraged me because I thought to myself why place an online order if it won't be there. A higher up manager said she would look into it and get back to me. That was last Monday 11/04/19. I am writing this as a warning to all those who placed or plan to place a future order, I'm afraid you'll be disappointed as I was. I am never using this lousy dispensary again.