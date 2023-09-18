Greenlight is one of the leading cannabis brands in the United States, with operations in Missouri, Arkansas, West Virginia, Illinois and South Dakota. With over 30 cannabis dispensary licenses and more than 150,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing, Greenlight is a vertically integrated operator with strong brands, strains and marketing. The Company is an active leader in the legalization effort and giving back to the communities we serve. Our team is built of over 350 exceptional professionals that love the plant and the consumers we serve. Greenlight’s founders are some of the most innovative operators in the US, having built one of the world’s largest dispensaries in Las Vegas, Nevada, the world’s first “Marijuana Farmers Market” and the first cannabis museum in a dispensary. Our mission is to provide “Cannabis with Culture” in an inviting atmosphere while welcoming our consumers as part of the Greenlight family. Stop by any one of our Greenlight locations and allow us to help improve your life through cannabis.