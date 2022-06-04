Greenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg
180.8 miles away
In-store purchasing only
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
41 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Cartridges
Accessories
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Greenlight Dispensary - Lewisburg
Leafly member since 2022
storefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
9am-6pm
Closed