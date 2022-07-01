This place is a ripoff, 50$ for 1/8th oz. on any strain(400$oz). I went to D.C to one of their cannabis shops and got 2 ounces for 400. Prices like this is the reason people will continue to use the side man. The Quality wasn't good as well, The Product I bought was extremely DRY and crumbly. Wasn't good at all. People need this medicine, and they should be ashamed on how they are abusing the people with the prices they charge for any product in the store. If you have the opportunity to go else where, DO SO!! Save your wallet.