Welcome to Greenlight Stateline! We are a medical-only dispensary located at the Grandview Triangle in Kansas City, Missouri. At Stateline, we take great pride in providing high quality medical cannabis with phenomenal customer service, going above & beyond, with consistency throughout your wellness journey. Patients placing orders through our online order system must be Missouri Medical "Green" Card-holding patients and provide their Missouri Medical Cannabis patient ID upon check-in at the dispensary. If you not a medical cardholder in need of your Missouri medical certification, please visit the Greenlight website to learn about a no-charge (zip code restrictions apply) doctor evaluation option and the process to receiving your medical card. Only Missouri medical card holders may place orders through our online ordering system. • Online order for in-store pickup available via the Greenlight website. • We accept cash and debit card payments. • No-charge Doctor Certification program information available via the Greenlight website. First Time Patients: Missouri Patient Card and Driver's License/State ID required at first visit. Greenlight Springfield offers the following discounts: • Low Income (per specification noted on MO patient card) • Senior: 65 • Military: proof via DD214 or noted on license/ID