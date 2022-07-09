This place is the best. The bud tenders are so helpful and understanding of needing to be medicated.
At the state line location Daoud was extremely helpful and explained everything. Nathan at the bannister location laminated my card and the ladies helped with my $1 of the bag.
All the employees I’ve encountered are knowledgeable and professional.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.