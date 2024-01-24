Greenlight - Downtown Las Vegas
Greenlight - Downtown Las Vegas
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Greenlight - Downtown Las Vegas

Las VegasNevada
2056.3 miles away
269 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Greenlight - Downtown Las Vegas

Visit Greenlight Dispensary in Downtown Las Vegas at 823 S 3rd Street for the best recreational and medical marijuana experience in Nevada. We offer high-end recreational and medical marijuana products to all of our customers and patients. Visit our inviting and unique dispensary and talk with our knowledgeable budtenders. At Greenlight we have a decade of cannabis dispensary experience allowing you to have access to top-notch cannabis products, a fun, and clean environment, and friendly staff to assist you in finding what you need. Whether you are new to marijuana or a seasoned pro, we have you covered. Visit Greenlight Dispensary in Downtown Las Vegas today for our amazing drive-thru and in-store experience!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
823 S 3rd St , Las Vegas, NV
Storefront

Hours and Info (PT)

Hours unavailable

0 Reviews of Greenlight - Downtown Las Vegas