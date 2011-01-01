Fairviewrx420 on March 26, 2019

This place is classic. I got a fire bag there 6 years ago. Came back. seems like this time I bought some overpriced outdoor. which is seeming to be the trend in Cali. bought some berry white for 45 bucks after the bartender suggested it last second. it's good outdoor, but not that fuego indoor you should get spending over $40 I'd have maxed out at 30 for this bag, really 20. I feel bad leaving a negative review because I love this place. The value just wasn't there this time around.