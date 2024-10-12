GreenRX™ is a division of GreenRX™ Wisconsin, one of the largest dispensaries in the state. We stock over 400 skus. From THCA to Delta 9 Edibles, Green RX™ is the go to place for over 10,000 monthly customers. Serving Wisconsin since 2018. GreenRX™ is partners with Thank You For Pot Smoking™, American Cannabis Society®, American Cannabis Society Token, The Great Dane Breweries, Free Joint Friday™ and Madison Smoke Shops. GreenRX™ Wisconsin is Proud Partners with the Green Bay Blizzard Indoor Football Team. Free Joint Friday™, Every Friday at ALL GreenRX™ Wisconsin locations... Free Joint Friday™ - Buy any Joint or 1/8oz of flower and get a free THC Joint. 10% In Store Cash Discount, and BE SURE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR IN STORE LOYALTY PROGRAM!