Follow
Greenside Recreational - Des Moines
206-878-6470
Green Monday [at] Greenside Rec
12% OFF YOUR ENTIRE PURCHASE.
While supplies last | Legal limit per customer
Top & Tasty Tuesday
20% OFF TOPICALS, EDIBLES, 7g, 14g, and 28g FLOWER
While supplies last | Legal limit per customer
Roll With Wednesday [at] Greenside Rec
20% OFF ALL PRE-ROLLS.
While supplies last | Legal limit per customer
Saucy Sunday [at] Greenside Rec
20% OFF ALL CONCENTRATES.
While supplies last | Legal limit per customer
Phat Thursday [at] Greenside Rec
Love Phat Panda? Love Dabstract? Us too! That's why every Thursday, we've got exclusive deals on two of the top brands in Washington State! Ask your budtender for additional details!
While supplies last | Legal limit per customer
Inflorescence Friday [at] Greenside Rec
Start your weekend off with exclusive specials from Inflorescence! Every Friday at Greenside Rec!
While supplies last | Legal limit per customer
Artizen Saturday [at] Greenside Rec
Refresh your 'Zen every Saturday with exclusive deals on Artizen products at Greenside Rec on Artizen Saturday!
While supplies last | Legal limit per customer