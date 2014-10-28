BoomerangKid on July 24, 2019

This store is the closest to my house and in the last three years I’ve only seen it get better and better. Budtender Nico and co. are great at what they do, and will help you find a product you want and like. And if you’re more like me and like to ask for suggestions, they’re great for that too! Definitely would recommend, if you’re in a hurry, to online order, though. Sometimes the line can be pretty long.