Valid 3/29/2018
10% off for our patients 60 and older!
Cannot be used with other discounts or offers.
All Products
Blue Frost
from RYTHM
17.1%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
Ghost Train haze
from verano
18.05%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Tally Mon
from Strane
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
Triangle Reunion OG
from HMS
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3301 ounce
Jack the Ripper
from SunMed Growers
15.94%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Cannatonic
from Curio Wellness
0.5%
THC
16.4%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Mag Landrace
from verano
22.53%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Fluffhead
from RYTHM
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
Super Glu
from verano
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Papaya Sorbet
from HMS
21.8%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Diesel Dough
from Culta
27.6%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
Candy Glue
from Vireo Health
18.1%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Vortex
from Harvest of Maryland
21%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Mr. Clean
from Harvest of Maryland
21%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Sour Papaya
from Harvest of Maryland
19%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Blue Dream
from Harvest of Maryland
17%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Bruce Banner
from Vireo Health
18.9%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
92xCD
from Culta
26.2%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Eastern Shore OG
from Culta
22%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Miracle Alien Cookies
from HMS
23.21%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
$3201 ounce
Mimosa
from Forward Gro
25.3%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Clementine
from Forward Gro
17.5%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
G6
from verano
25.98%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
Citron
from Nature's Heritage
22%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Blue & Cream
from Strane
30.9%
THC
___
CBD
$120¼ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Magic Melon
from Strane
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$80¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2901 ounce
Cake N' Chem
from Strane
31%
THC
___
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$120¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4801 ounce
Northern Lights
from HMS
22%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$190½ ounce
$3301 ounce
GrimmDog
from SunMed Growers
18.74%
THC
0.03%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2301 ounce
DabTabs Sunshine Day Dream Concentrate .5g
from DabTabs
1%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Vireo Oral Solution Yellow 6:1 THC/CBD
from Vireo Health
0.01%
THC
___
CBD
$550.269 gram
$550.269 gram
Healer Tincture Pain Relief 300mg
from Healer
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$880.3 gram
$880.3 gram
Apothecanna Bug and Bite Spray 2 oz.
from Apothecanna
0.01%
THC
___
CBD
$320.1 gram
$320.1 gram
Dixie Elixir Berry Lemonade 200mg
from Dixie
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$400.2 gram
$400.2 gram
Dixie Cooling Synergy Balm
from Dixie
0.01%
THC
___
CBD
$300.05 gram
$300.05 gram
Dixie Synergy Warming Balm
from Dixie
0.1%
THC
___
CBD
$300.1 gram
$300.1 gram
Vireo Oral Solution Blue 6:1 CBD/THC
from Vireo Health
13.4%
THC
76.8%
CBD
$550.013 gram
$550.013 gram
Kalm Green Tea CBD 3pk 75mg
from Kalm
0.01%
THC
___
CBD
$180.075 gram
$180.075 gram
Strane PAX Pod Bubba OG 0.5g
from PAX
78%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ gram
$70½ gram
Vireo Oral Solution Red 19:1 THC/CBD
from Vireo Health
0.01%
THC
___
CBD
$550.297 gram
$550.297 gram
