Slucas.2012 on October 31, 2019

5⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ because of the atmosphere for sure! The employees here are extremely well educated, they def know their stuff! More so however, they care about the customer! Welcoming, friendly, and genuinely helpful...the staff's positive energy bounces off the walls, to always make for a lovely experience :) Do wish they had a better selection of pre-rolls at times...but I do come out getting just what I needed everytime!!