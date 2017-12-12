Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Staff here and over all service is impeccable.vist greenwave in solomons,u will not be disappointed
sirnickolis
on November 11, 2019
Friendly atmosphere, fast and efficient with a wide variety and selection.
Jquezdyl1006
on November 7, 2019
Pre order online and I was in & out soo fast. Awesome service.
6969122
on November 5, 2019
Good vibes, helpful staff, s'good.
newmoon56
on November 3, 2019
Friendly and knowledgeable. Love the point system.
Mia1199
on November 3, 2019
Great service
Slucas.2012
on October 31, 2019
5⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ because of the atmosphere for sure! The employees here are extremely well educated, they def know their stuff! More so however, they care about the customer! Welcoming, friendly, and genuinely helpful...the staff's positive energy bounces off the walls, to always make for a lovely experience :) Do wish they had a better selection of pre-rolls at times...but I do come out getting just what I needed everytime!!
lhinchman88
on October 26, 2019
Great location, they always have quality flower, and budtenders are super upbeat & friendly. I wish they had better deals though, everything is top dollar compared to other dispensaries.