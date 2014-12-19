Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Munchie Monday: 15% off all edibles.
Doobie Tuesday: 10% off all Pre-rolls.
Wax Wednesday: 10% off all wax and Shatter.
Top Shelf Thursday: Rotating Specials
Producer Friday: Rotating Producer Specials.
Shatterday Saterday: 10% off All Kief, Rosin, and Hash.
Vapor Sunday: 10% off all Vapor related products.
Daily Specials
$12 dollar Dabs!
We Have got three Strains of some really high quality value dabs going for $15 From Altus's, Banger wax series. Perfect if you are needing to make that dollar stretch!
Normal Weight restrictions apply. only while supplies last.
$20 Gram of Shatter From Downtown Cannabis!
We have got 4 different Strains of High Quality, Super Stable Shatter, from Downtown Cannabis that are awesomely stoney for just $20 for a gram!
Limit 7 grams per customer. only available while supplies Last.