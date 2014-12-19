Zanadu12
I love all the people at Greenway! They are always super friendly and give the best recommendations!! They are my favorite!
4.4
10 reviews
Super cool little shop. Tons of options. Friendly and knowledgeable staff. And a super convenient location! I’ll definitely be back!!
The employees here treat me extraordinary and are very knowledgeable about their products. Fast and prompt service and they make sure you leave with a smile
This is my go-to shop! Great, knowledgeable, and friendly staff. Big selection and the “pick-up” option is a big added bonus!
Every single budtender here is helpful, polite, well informed and loves their job. It makes it a joy to shop there and know that I'll always get quality advice. They have a terrific selection that rotates, so there is always something new and olds favorites come back.
The staff was friendly and they provided quick but great service. The product was satisfactory.
Thank you so much for your feed back, we really appreciate it! Hopefully next time you can take the time and look around a little bit we definitely don't want you to feel rushed. Thank you again and we'll see you next time. Thanks, The Greenway Team!
This place has a great selection, is very clean and super friendly. shout out to Colorado for the recommendation. corn bread cookies is fire.
We've been trying to make it a point recently to extend our selection, so we thank you!
Terrible!! Went to pick up my order and two employees were outside hanging out and one quickly went inside only for them to tell me my order hadn’t been processed yet. (It has been almost two hours since I ordered.) tried to sell me something other than when I ordered. I left and went elsewhere only to get a text 15 minutes later saying my order was ready and then a follow up saying it was picked up. (It never was)
I'm So Sorry For your Experience. This was the first day of the New online ordering system and unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances we were not quite up to operational standards. We have been working to get all the kinks worked out and it should be a much smoother process. Again I apologize For the unsavory experience we will continue to try to improve to bring you the best possible experience. Thank you for your feed back and i Hope you will decide to give us another try someday.
Hands down the worst stoners I’ve ever seen, I came in legit like 5 min after they supposedly closed bc they failed to do there job by turning off open light and locking the door so at this point I’m inside and they didn’t even resolve the issue like real stoners and plug me for there mistake, like if you were a real stoner you would have a heart and be like yeah we still gotchu man but no they told me to leave. The hell with you and ur store
I'm so sorry for your experience, Normally if there is a till still out we will be able to do a transaction still if something like this occurs, Unfortunately if the till has already been closed out we are unable to make a transaction in the system till the next morning. They should have explained that to you though. I will talk with everyone to make sure the open sing is off at 11:00 pm so occurrences like this don't have to take place. Thank you for your feedback and I hope you will decide to give us another try. Thanks, Management
Definitely the best in the area! Great service and very knowledgeable staff.