BlueDream44 on March 9, 2019

Terrible!! Went to pick up my order and two employees were outside hanging out and one quickly went inside only for them to tell me my order hadn’t been processed yet. (It has been almost two hours since I ordered.) tried to sell me something other than when I ordered. I left and went elsewhere only to get a text 15 minutes later saying my order was ready and then a follow up saying it was picked up. (It never was)