Lilly310805 on January 29, 2017

I have been coming to Greenwolf for well over a year now, so figure it's time to drop a review. I make the trip out here from Culver City, despite the fact that there is a clinic, VHC, 1 block from my house, why? -Quality; I'm never let down by the selection and quality of both the flowers and concentrates -Value: Good deals across the board from top to bottom shelf. -Speed: They are FAST! While some people might enjoy the bud tenders weighing out flowers, it REALLY slows things down, especially in a crunch. All the cannibus is weighed in advance and ready for pickup once you choose, and this makes things zippy. I can always get in and out of Greenwolf in typically no more than 5 minutes. Friendly staff, across the street from Costco, which is super convenient..parking is easy, love it.