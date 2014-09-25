LiTTLEONE82
Awesome parking (however it was Sunday) ... wish it was a little cheaper ... but not bad with my military discount.
4.1
10 reviews
This place is a rip off. You can go in any direction and find a better deal on any item you want. They don’t even offer first time patient deals for non medical. So you mean you over charge and you don’t offer any deals or discounts. What a failure of a place. Security is a sham, the product is nothing special. Save yourself the hassle and go to any other weed shop.
Best dispensary ever right down the street from me get a warm welcome every time amazing products
Across the street from a Best Buy. Welcoming staff. Kind of cramped in the showroom, but overall decent vibe.
Best place to pick up! Kind staff and great service
I have been coming to Greenwolf for well over a year now, so figure it's time to drop a review. I make the trip out here from Culver City, despite the fact that there is a clinic, VHC, 1 block from my house, why? -Quality; I'm never let down by the selection and quality of both the flowers and concentrates -Value: Good deals across the board from top to bottom shelf. -Speed: They are FAST! While some people might enjoy the bud tenders weighing out flowers, it REALLY slows things down, especially in a crunch. All the cannibus is weighed in advance and ready for pickup once you choose, and this makes things zippy. I can always get in and out of Greenwolf in typically no more than 5 minutes. Friendly staff, across the street from Costco, which is super convenient..parking is easy, love it.
Excited to try something different, I ordered a gram of three separate strains. I don't need a scale but one of the bottle is clearly not a gram. VERY disappointed about this. The workers are also not the most informed people you can find in the cannabis industry about what you're getting or want in terms of medicinal benefits. However, they are nice, but the person behind the cashier window had extreme hostile vibes. I would not go here again. Not the most terrible experience but not the best either. I would NOT recommend this place to a friend or anyone.
Great choice and really friendly
By far the worse place to visit, as a FTP I went over to this place, for one I feel like I didn't get what I paid for: they didn't weigh the bud In front of me including that the budtender was extremely rude. She didn't even give me the bag she just threw it on the counter. I'm never coming here again. If I could rate 0 stars I would.
Not impressed. I mean the quality is there but that's expected. But I don't appreciate the fact that a rec is needed each visit, their deals or lack there of pretty much sucks, no ATM, they don't weigh it in front of you, I just think their whole operation is trash 😒