nberryman on October 26, 2019

You never have to be leary of Greenwood's specials; the $85 1/2 is great quality. They are many times over great! I just went to their 6th St location and was helped by Destiny. She is honest, helpful, and takes the time to listen to your medical needs. Even though my experience working at Greenwood was not 100% positive, it was my own experience; so no judgement there. BTW, No one lacks in their customer service at Greenwood. Just remember, we are all human, stay calm, you won't leave unsatisfied.