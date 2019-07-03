Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Flower is good quality & great prices too. What more could you ask for? 😎
Udmanjeff
on October 29, 2019
This place rocks I'll be back again thank you Greenwood Wellness dispensary on 6th Street
nberryman
on October 26, 2019
You never have to be leary of Greenwood's specials; the $85 1/2 is great quality. They are many times over great! I just went to their 6th St location and was helped by Destiny. She is honest, helpful, and takes the time to listen to your medical needs.
Even though my experience working at Greenwood was not 100% positive, it was my own experience; so no judgement there.
BTW, No one lacks in their customer service at Greenwood. Just remember, we are all human, stay calm, you won't leave unsatisfied.
scottishsong
on October 20, 2019
It’s an easy downtown location and the gentlemen helping us were knowledgeable, friendly, and professional.
roadhunter
on September 30, 2019
Nice place. Great people. Limited selection, ridiculous prices. I question anyone saying they’re reasonably priced. Even with their buy 2 get 1 for half price, they’re still more than the competition. I don’t plan to return.
Urbalcloud
on September 28, 2019
One of the best in Tulsa. Great deals, friendly staff, and high quality product.
Eddiejay6724
on September 27, 2019
Good quality. Good service. My spot !!!
william918ok
on September 25, 2019
Enjoy every visit. Convenient location and great prices