Last updated:
Deals
Top Shelf Tuesday
Valid 3/16/2020 – 3/17/2021
20% off all top shelf flower
Only applicable for Top Shelf Tuesday and Seven Ways to Sunday. Cannot stack discounts.
All Products
Chemical Weapons - Shake by Walden
from Walden Cannabis
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ ounce
$30½ ounce
$851 ounce
Pineapple by Walden
from Walden Cannabis
20.9%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Mystic Dr. Who by Walden
from Walden Cannabis
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Platinum Girl Scout Cookies by Walden
from Walden Cannabis
19.29%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Chemical Weapons by Walden
from Walden Cannabis
20.8%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
Bruce Banner #3 by Walden
from Walden Cannabis
27.3%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Presidential Og by Walden
from Walden Cannabis
28%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Lemonberry Bliss by Walden
from Walden Cannabis
19.9%
THC
___
CBD
$81 gram
$81 gram
$25⅛ ounce
Dutch Treat by El Ella
from El Ella
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$58¼ ounce
Pineapple Express by Kouchlock Productions
from Kouchlock Productions
18%
THC
___
CBD
$305 grams
$305 grams
Chernobyl by Sourface
from Sourface
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
Golden Ticket by Okanogan Gold
from Okanogan Gold
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Ticket
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
Lemon Og by Okanogan Gold
from Okanogan Gold
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Og
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
Candy Kush by Sessions
from Sessions
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
GG4 by Sessions
from Sessions
20.6%
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ ounce
$45¼ ounce
OG Cookies by Sessions
from Sessions
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Tahoe Cookies by Sessions
from Sessions
20.4%
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ ounce
$45¼ ounce
Dancehall by Puffin Farm
from Puffin Farm
0.62%
THC
14%
CBD
Dancehall
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Hindu Kush by Puffin Farm
from Puffin Farm
18.94%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
AK-47 by Puffin Farms
from Puffin Farms
19%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
AK-47 by Puffin Farm
from Puffin Farm
19%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
GSC Thin Mint by Puffin Farm
from Puffin Farm
20%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
GSC Thin Mint by Puffin Farms
from Puffin Farms
20%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
Vanilla Kush by Sourface
from Sourface
20%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$15⅛ ounce
Greek Crack - Popcorn by Okanogan Gold
from Okanogan Gold
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
Green Crack - Popcorn by Okanogan Gold
from Okanogan Gold
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Purps - Popcorn by Okanogan Gold
from Okanogan Gold
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$51 gram
$51 gram
$18⅛ ounce
CRE Chocolate Syrup CBD 100 mg
from Dank
___
THC
100%
CBD
$236 grams
$236 grams
Buddah's Blessing by Sourface
from Sourface
19.99%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Cashy's Honey by Indoor Sunshine
from Indoor Sunshine
3.79%
THC
7.85%
CBD
Cashy's Honey
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Green Dream by Jolly Roger
from Jolly Roger
24.85%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ ounce
$70½ ounce
Berry White by Jolly Roger
from Jolly Roger
29%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ ounce
$70½ ounce
Frosting by Jolly Roger
from Jolly Roger
30.3%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ ounce
$70½ ounce
Rude Boi by Sunshine Farms
from Sunshine Farms
20.65%
THC
0%
CBD
RudeBoi OG
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
Afghan Kush - Shake by Boom City Cannabis
from Boom City Cannabis
20.9%
THC
___
CBD
$501 ounce
$501 ounce
Zombie Kush by High State Farms
from High State Farms
28.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Zombie Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Blueberry Ghost OG by High State Farms
from High State Farms
26.3%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Lemon Og by High State Farms
from High State Farms
20.96%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Candy Kush by High State Farms
from High State Farms
18.72%
THC
___
CBD
$1601 ounce
$1601 ounce
Cheese XXL by High State Farms
from High State Farms
17.65%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
