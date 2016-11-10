419DeadRabbits
Literally won't shop anywhere else
4.8
10 reviews
Quick & attentive
Great Selection all the time!
We aim to please. Or rather, keep stocked. ;)
The staff was so knowledgeable and friendly. Much appreciated!!!
Thank you! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Great selection! Helpful & kind!
Thank you! Always good to hear.
Great selection!
Thank you!
Ive been shopping here for about 2 years. But,after today, Ill be taking my business elsewhere. The product I purchased was garbage!!!!!! Afghani Skunk buy Sunshine Co-Op is full of stem and hella seeds. Damn Shame!!!!!!
Thank you for this feedback, we have pulled all Sunshine Co-Op products from the shelves and will be returning them to the vendor.
I like the location and extra parking in the back of the store.
Thanks! We just re-paved some potholes so it should be nothing but smooth driving.
The website says they have a certain strain in stock but when you drive all the way out there, they tell you that the website is broken and the inventory is wrong. They said it's been like that for a while. What a joke of a place.
Hello Jollykh, we are actively working on improving our online menu. Thank you for letting us know that it's an ongoing problem.
The location isn’t the easiest to get to on a busy day, but almost nowhere in the city is so that’s not a REAL issue people. The bud tenders are amazing and their service is top notch. Also THANKS FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES
Well we definitely appreciate your business and stopping by on your birthday!! Hopefully you had a good one...see you soon!!! 😎😉