twinnr on August 25, 2017

Great location mixed with other local Bozeman stores. They have great quality flowers with a rotating selection happening frequently. I enjoy the other products that they get in such as the edibles which they also have a wide selection. Pre Rolls are excellent and every now and then I treat myself to some of their different cartridges for my pen. The store also features many different products to accompany the medicine. Great dispensary with amazing medicine and a solid crew. Thanks Grizzly Pine.