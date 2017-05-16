mickydeez
Best in town! Product is excellent and at a great price. As someone who enjoys discreteness, my new vape pen has been awesome. Great staff. Never had a better experience at a dispensary. Thanks guys!
5.0
7 reviews
Super great location, friendly staff, and a wonderful selection of flower, CBD and concentrates.
Grizzly Pine is a great provider. They are managed and staffed by the owners, who are very knowledgeable and friendly. The products always taste "clean" and good. They try to stay organic whenever possible. I highly recommend them. They will take care of the paperwork if you want to switch your provider to them.
Great location mixed with other local Bozeman stores. They have great quality flowers with a rotating selection happening frequently. I enjoy the other products that they get in such as the edibles which they also have a wide selection. Pre Rolls are excellent and every now and then I treat myself to some of their different cartridges for my pen. The store also features many different products to accompany the medicine. Great dispensary with amazing medicine and a solid crew. Thanks Grizzly Pine.
I found this business to be very professional. Love the packaging. The product quality is consistant, good selection and super. Have recommended to several friends and they are also very pleased. Great group and very pleasant to work with even after hours!
Love that they are located right next to a brewery! North side location and right next to Main Street. Highly convenient that they can deliver when I am not feeling like coming in to the store.
Grizzly Pine is definitely a small local shop with not much to it but their location and flower is amazing! It's only a couple of blocks from downtown and in the same building as the Bozeman Brewery (which is kind of a nice combo). Over all the people their are very nice and knowledgeable. So, if you like the local Bozeman vibe and great cannabis, I would recommend checking them out to anyone!