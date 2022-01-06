Friends, I highly recommend this shop! I researched specific strains to help with ADHD and Leafly said they had several of them. So I headed there for the first time, but I forgot it was Sunday and they close a little early. I rushed down, somehow found parking even though there was a concert at the Wilma and made it in with a minute or two to spare. I was THAT person and I was a fumbling sh*tshow. The incredibly kind human who helped me was so patient & kind as I tried to pull up my temporary medical card, reassured me I was fine, talked with me about the strains and truly made me feel v welcomed. When I got home I was surprised with a few extras thrown in including a CBD lotion sample! I'll absolutely be a regular customer.