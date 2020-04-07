22 products
First Time Patient Discounts
New to GrowHealthy? First Time Patient Discount - 25% off your first your first purchase! $75 off $150 on your second purchase to offset the cost of your MMJ card!
First Time Patient Discounts
Staff picks
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Salve (1:1) - 30 ml
from GrowHealthy
262.08mg
THC
264.64mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
BODY Mango Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
526.4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
CBD+ RSO F.E.C.O. Afghan Rubi (Sativa) – 1 gram
from GrowHealthy
6.5%
THC
58.02%
CBD
Pure Afghan
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
All Products
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
23.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
24.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
75.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.04%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Blue Heron
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
HIGH CBD Afghan Rubi Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
7.65%
THC
73.9%
CBD
Rubicon
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.98%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.79%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.74%
THC
4.4%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.04%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Blue Heron
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
70%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Ghost Rider OG (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.22%
THC
1.17%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
42.02%
THC
39.9%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.2%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
73.23%
THC
0.69%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Four-Piece Grinder
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Lighter
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
526.4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
HIGH CBD Cherry Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
50.4mg
THC
476mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only