Quality products in a futuristic and inviting setting. Cory was a great help. I really appreciate the insight!
4.9
10 reviews
The first time I walked in, the vibes and energy were welcoming. The receptionist to the budtender were amazing. Their distillates are hands down theeee best! CDT can’t beat the select and quality.
Great Flower. Queso Perro is the best in the state of Florida. Their syringes are great also. Knowledgeable staff. They seem excited to be there and eager to help.
Very friendly and informative. Great selection of strains. I like their distillates especially.
Amazing service.
Vibes Vibes Vibes... as soon as you walk in you can feel the positive energy. Kudos to the Dj the play list was amazing. The young lady that helped me made me realize that I don’t know cannabis as well as I thought. I learned so much . Thank you! Sorry can’t remember her name... one of the young men there recommended mixing their cbd and their Orange tincture to make my own 1:1 since they were out of the Relief tincture I saw online. I took his advice and also grabbed their salve which was spoken highly of by the bud tenders. I took advantage of their first time patient promo and stocked up! I also purchased their Lemon Alien Cart which is a one hitter quitter and their Grape Stomper cart. So far I have no complaints the homemade 1:1 was perfect! The salve has been super effective and the vapes are ridiculous. The potency is so strong that 1/2 g has been going a long way for me. Unfortunately they were out of flower on my first visit but it’s ok, I’m definitely coming back once it’s in stock. If the flower is anything like the products I got, Take my money!
Their in depth menu is super helpful, plus they let you take it home. Location is beautiful, quick service and great products. What makes them stand out is their friendly approach and knowledgeable team. Shout out to Jenry, Haley and Ash for helping me out. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
Maya is gorgeous !!
One the best dispensaries I have been to. There is always a smiling face to welcome you, all the staff is knowledgeable on strains, and they offer some great advice on how to use the distillate in different ways. Shout out to Timesa, Martine, Maya and Ron for making it awesome.
Great service from all of the employees; they truly make it personable and fun which I appreciate. Also, the selection is pretty extensive, as well compared to other dispensaries. I will continue to shop here.