A11DaSmoke420 on October 18, 2019

Vibes Vibes Vibes... as soon as you walk in you can feel the positive energy. Kudos to the Dj the play list was amazing. The young lady that helped me made me realize that I don’t know cannabis as well as I thought. I learned so much . Thank you! Sorry can’t remember her name... one of the young men there recommended mixing their cbd and their Orange tincture to make my own 1:1 since they were out of the Relief tincture I saw online. I took his advice and also grabbed their salve which was spoken highly of by the bud tenders. I took advantage of their first time patient promo and stocked up! I also purchased their Lemon Alien Cart which is a one hitter quitter and their Grape Stomper cart. So far I have no complaints the homemade 1:1 was perfect! The salve has been super effective and the vapes are ridiculous. The potency is so strong that 1/2 g has been going a long way for me. Unfortunately they were out of flower on my first visit but it’s ok, I’m definitely coming back once it’s in stock. If the flower is anything like the products I got, Take my money!