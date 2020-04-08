18 products
Veterans Discount
Veterans Discount does not stack with additional discounts.
Veterans Discount does not stack with additional discounts.
MIND Orange (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
82.49%
THC
0.63%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
83.67%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.17%
THC
0.54%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.79%
THC
1.19%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
76.84%
THC
2.69%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
76.84%
THC
2.69%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
79.13%
THC
2.55%
CBD
Birds of Paradise
Strain
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
78.13%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Sin Valley OG
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
85.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Sin Valley OG
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.7%
THC
1.19%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.17%
THC
0.54%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
MIND Orange (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.16%
THC
2.74%
CBD
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
82.87%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Lighter
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
$3each
Four-Piece Grinder
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
$25each
HIGH CBD Cherry Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
1.59%
THC
2.41%
CBD
$55each
$55each
BODYMago Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
1.88%
THC
0%
CBD
$55each
$55each
MIND Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
1.88%
THC
0%
CBD
$55each
$55each