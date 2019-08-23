Bkpriest on October 22, 2019

First time in this location. Long time Brandon patient (u guys rock). Absolutely worth every penny. I came in, in bad shape... crying, broken foot, depressed, you name it. I was made to feel so at ease. There was a hiccup with my account not being linked from one GHealthy to the next, but the store manager Phillip S quickly contacted my hometown GH and within 5 minutes the problem was resolved. I cannot thank your company enough for not just hiring smart bud tenders... but seeking employees that truly care. Phillip, Thank you and your team for taking care of me and getting me on my way! Super happy to have found the mango vape and distillate in stock. Never lets me down 👍