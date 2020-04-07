34 products
New Patient Discount - First Visit
We'd love the opportunity to provide you high-quality medicine. On your first visit to GrowHealthy, enjoy 25% off.
Provide your registry ID along with a valid FL state ID when making a purchase.
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
23.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
20.11%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Flower – 3.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
24.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Preroll – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
24.01%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$8each
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Preroll – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
23.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$8each
In-store only
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Distillate – 0.5 gram
from GrowHealthy
80.17%
THC
0%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
HIGH CBD Afghan Rubi Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
7.25%
THC
67.7%
CBD
Rubicon
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.98%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.06%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Strawberry Haze (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
73.23%
THC
2.3%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Birds of Paradise (Sativa) Distillate – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
79.13%
THC
2.55%
CBD
Blue Heron
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
CBD+ RSO F.E.C.O. Afghan Rubi (Hybrid) – 1 gram
from GrowHealthy
6.07%
THC
56.75%
CBD
Pure Afghan
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
BALANCE Stardawg (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Bubba Kush (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
80.17%
THC
2.7%
CBD
Hindu Kush
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
37.95%
THC
38.27%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
MIND Boss (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
69.8%
THC
2.03%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.16%
THC
2.74%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
BODY Wookie Girl (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
76.84%
THC
2.69%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
MIND 99 Problems (Sativa) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
79.86%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE Grape Stomper (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
77.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Elephant
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BODY Silicon Valley OG (Indica) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
78.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley Girl
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE White 99 (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
81.22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
The White
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
HIGH CBD Afghan Rubi Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
7.25%
THC
67.7%
CBD
Rubicon
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
BALANCE 99 Valleys (Hybrid) Cartridge – 0.5 grams
from GrowHealthy
71.4%
THC
0.78%
CBD
99 Valleys
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Crème (1:1) - 50 ml
from GrowHealthy
116mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Balm (1:1) - 5 ml
from GrowHealthy
98.15mg
THC
101.4mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
RELIEF Coconut Yuzu Salve (1:1) - 30 ml
from GrowHealthy
265.6mg
THC
259.2mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
CCELL® SILO Vape Battery For Extract Oil
from CCell
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Four-Piece Grinder
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Lighter
from GrowHealthy
___
THC
___
CBD
$3each
In-store only
BODY Mango Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
520.8mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
MIND Orange (Sativa) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
526.4mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
RELIEF Mint & Lime (1:1) Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
246.4mg
THC
249.2mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only
HIGH CBD Cherry Tincture – 30mL
from GrowHealthy
44.8mg
THC
459.2mg
CBD
$55each
In-store only