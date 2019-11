Dude420Bro on March 25, 2019

@Dude420Bro Review: H Street Patient Care 2.0 I went shopping at H Street Patient Care to check out their dispensary. The dispensary looked run down and small. It also felt like a jail because you have to be buzzed in and out. They only serve one person at a time with a very small waiting area. Service was fast though. I picked up some of The Pure Syringes "OG" & "Strawberry Cough". I have to say i really enjoy their products but I do not like their location. The high and flavor is amazing. I used it to fill Ccell oil carts with a Silo battery.