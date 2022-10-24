4 Reviews of HadLeaf Cannabis
Nicely done area. Friendly knowledgeable staff. Plenty of quality choices with a variety of products. No pressure. Great place to shop!
Great selection and service! Would highly recommend!
Best customer service I’ve had at a dispensary in a long time! The atmosphere was inviting and the staff was friendly and very knowledgeable! 10 out of 10, would recommend!
love this place the prices are amazing and such a great selection of items that most around this area don't have!