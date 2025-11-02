1849 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Hangar 420 - Everett
Located on Lake Rd by beautiful Lake Serene in Lynnwood, WA. Family owned and operated. We've been proudly serving the greater Snohomish County area for 7 years. We carry most major brands and THEN SOME! Check out our online menu or stop by in store for our daily deals! We also offer an insanely generous loyalty program. Ask your budtender for details!
Leafly member since 2025
- 14221 Lake Rd, Lynwood, WA
- call 4253611340
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 4
- debit cardcash
- License 422461
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
wednesday
8am - 11pm
thursday
8am - 11pm
friday
8am - 11:30pm
saturday
8am - 11:30pm
sunday
8am - 11pm
monday
8am - 11pm
tuesday
8am - 11pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 8am PT
2 Reviews of Hangar 420 - Everett
B........5
November 2, 2025
My favorite dispensary ever! Best deals and crew everyday 🤗
L........1
October 22, 2025
Stoked to have a shop back in my neighborhood! The old one closed down and thankfully there’s a new one. Super friendly staff and a HUGE selection of products. Great vibes right when you walk in all the way til you leave the shop. They’re 30% off too! Will definitely be back!
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much! We are EXCITED TO BE HERE!
November 2, 2025