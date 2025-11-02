2 Reviews of Hangar 420 - Everett
B........5
November 2, 2025
My favorite dispensary ever! Best deals and crew everyday 🤗
L........1
October 22, 2025
Stoked to have a shop back in my neighborhood! The old one closed down and thankfully there’s a new one. Super friendly staff and a HUGE selection of products. Great vibes right when you walk in all the way til you leave the shop. They’re 30% off too! Will definitely be back!
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much! We are EXCITED TO BE HERE!
November 2, 2025