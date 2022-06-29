Hi there! I'm Debbie and I am a caregiver in the great state of Maine. My cannabis is grown by me on my property and includes both indoor grown and organic outdoor grown. For the time being I am delivery only, meeting you where you feel comfortable and safe. I am in the process of setting up shop and will proudly continue to help all medical cannabis patients at my retail store. Details of location will be announced as soon as information is available. I service the entire surrounding area of North Anson, my home base location. The areas we deliver to include: Embden Madison Mercer New Portland New Vinyard North New Portland Skowhegan Smithfield Starks ...and of course Anson! -If you are on the search for something specific and we don't have it, give us a text at 207-922-3945 and we can look into getting it for you. Our absolute best selling, top-shelf strain is far and wide Do-si-dos. This dense Indica dominant hybrid has a sweet, strong, earthy aroma and provides medical-grade effects. It definitely leans toward the sedative side so patients enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz right from the start that melts down over the body. The dominant terpene is limonene. Along with Indica dominant strains we offer many hybrid and sativa strains giving you the option to choose the results that best suit your symptoms and preferences. It is with great pride that I serve our community with only the best, homegrown cannabis, cultivated utilizing not only years of experiences and the best nutrients, but also with love. I strive to create a comfortable environment where patients can be at ease. It is important to work with folks you're comfortable with and if that is also a priority to you, I urge you to reach out. Additionally, I'd like to point out that, as the name suggests, I am one happy camper. I love the great outdoors and happily deliver to local campgrounds to help service the medical needs of fellow campers. I am able to service card-holding medical cannabis patients from the following states: Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Connecticut Florida Hawaii Illinois Iowa Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Missouri Montana Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Dakota Oklahoma Oregon Rhode Island Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Washington D.C. So don't be shy reaching out, odds are you qualify, with new states being accepted all the time. We'd love to hear a camp story or help you create one on this trip as you pass a joint with only the best cannabis around the toasty fire. What goes better with smores than cannabis? Nothing. Looking forward to meeting everyone local and just passing through to serve your cannabis needs. Stay happy, campers! Your very own local cannabis fairy godmother, Debbie