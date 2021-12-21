We started just like many of you: folks that were looking for a great dispensary. Cannabis products have been a major, beneficial part of our lives for a long time. Seemingly forever, we’ve always been searching for the next new, great thing. That said, we got tired of always having to drive out of Koreatown. Sure, we could have something delivered, but that cost a lot of money, too. It just didn’t make sense that, for everything Koreatown has, it didn’t have a high-end dispensary. Well, when we got a chance, we decided to change all of that. Hence, “Happy Green.” We chose that name to make you happy. Isn’t that what you’re looking for?