Happy Harry's Medicine Shop
945.3 miles away
In-store purchasing only
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
333 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Happy Harry's Medicine Shop
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 2
69708 E Hwy 60, Wyandotte, OK
License DAAA-C28Z-90F7
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
In Store Hours (CT)
monday
8am-12am
tuesday
8am-12am
wednesday
8am-12am
thursday
8am-12am
friday
8am-12am
saturday
8am-12am
sunday
8am-12am
Photos of Happy Harry's Medicine Shop
Show all photos
1 Review of Happy Harry's Medicine Shop
see all reviews
m........9
Today
Great selection of 🔥 Flower and some of the best deals on dabs💚 definitely worth checking out when In the area. Budtenders very knowledgeable! Definitely coming back !