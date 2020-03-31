372 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 52
Show All 62
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$278
Deals
FEATURED BUD & JOINTS of the DAY!
Valid 2/27/2020 – 1/1/2021
Happy Hemp $10g/ea Feature of the Day. Flower or pre-rolls - choose a Sativa, Hybrid, Indica, or all 3 to fill your day from start to finish! It's a great way to sample our large selection of amazing products.
Must present valid OMMA card and Identification upon check in. May not be combined with other discounts or specials. No rain checks.
FEATURED BUD & JOINTS of the DAY!
Valid 2/27/2020 – 1/1/2021
Happy Hemp $10g/ea Feature of the Day. Flower or pre-rolls - choose a Sativa, Hybrid, Indica, or all 3 to fill your day from start to finish! It's a great way to sample our large selection of amazing products.
Must present valid OMMA card and Identification upon check in. May not be combined with other discounts or specials. No rain checks.
All Products
Blue Steele
from Unknown Brand
13.01%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$211.75 gram
$37⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$136½ ounce
$2651 ounce
Bubba Kush
from Unknown Brand
16.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2691 ounce
Thug Passion
from Unknown Brand
18.58%
THC
0.27%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
Ghost OG
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Brrrberry
from Unknown Brand
18.56%
THC
0.24%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2691 ounce
Grand Daddy Purple
from Unknown Brand
13.07%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$211.75 gram
$37⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$136½ ounce
$2651 ounce
Collie Man Kush
from Unknown Brand
17.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Collie Man Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$17.51.75 gram
$34.72⅛ ounce
$63.84¼ ounce
$117.46½ ounce
$215.881 ounce
Lilac Diesel
from Unknown Brand
20.2%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Lilac Diesel
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$17.51.75 gram
$34.72⅛ ounce
$63.84¼ ounce
$117.46½ ounce
Straight Lemonnade
from Unknown Brand
14.61%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$211.75 gram
$37⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$136½ ounce
$2651 ounce
OG Reek 'N
from Unknown Brand
20.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Warda“reek”n OG
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Romulan
from Unknown Brand
13.98%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Romulan
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$211.75 gram
$37⅛ ounce
$71¼ ounce
$136½ ounce
$2651 ounce
Crescendo
from Unknown Brand
18.71%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Crescendo RBx1
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$17.51.75 gram
$34.72⅛ ounce
$63.84¼ ounce
$117.46½ ounce
$215.881 ounce
Obi Wan OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
17.45%
THC
0.14%
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2691 ounce
GREEN CRACK #3
from Unknown Brand
14.01%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$131 gram
$131 gram
$22.751.75 gram
$38⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2691 ounce
Glue 4
from Unknown Brand
21.2%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
WIFI OG (WHITE FIRE OG)
from Unknown Brand
20.84%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Dawg Fire OG
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
66 Cookies
from Unknown Brand
29.24%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$74¼ ounce
$142½ ounce
Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$74¼ ounce
$142½ ounce
$2781 ounce
Thai
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Thai
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Thin Mint GSC
from Unknown Brand
20.6%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Dream Queen
from Unknown Brand
12.3%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Dream Queen
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$17.51.75 gram
$34.72⅛ ounce
$63.84¼ ounce
$117.46½ ounce
$215.881 ounce
GMO
from Unknown Brand
29.42%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GMO Zkittlez
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$74¼ ounce
$142½ ounce
$2781 ounce
Banana Hammock
from Unknown Brand
20.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Hammock R1
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$24.51.75 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$73¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2731 ounce
Peyote
from Unknown Brand
15.9%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Peyote Cookies
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$17.51.75 gram
$34.72⅛ ounce
$63.84¼ ounce
$117.46½ ounce
$215.881 ounce
Little Dragon
from Unknown Brand
27.2%
THC
0.63%
CBD
Little Dragon
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$74¼ ounce
$142½ ounce
$2781 ounce
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
21.8%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$17.51.75 gram
$34.72⅛ ounce
$63.84¼ ounce
$117.46½ ounce
$215.881 ounce
27P - Sunshine Crumble 1000mg
from 27 Pure
74.52%
THC
1.25%
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
7PM - Grape Sorbet 1000mg Shatter
from 7 Point Minds
70.25%
THC
___
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
B&R - METERED DOSE INHALER THC 5.0MG 100 DOSES
from BISON & ROSE
93.71%
THC
0.98%
CBD
$100½ gram
$100½ gram
CC - Cherry Cookies 1000mg Vape Cartridge
from Alchemist
90%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
LK - Cannalope Haze 500mg Vape Cartridge
from LOKAL CANNABIS
90%
THC
___
CBD
$30½ gram
$30½ gram
TH - Full Spectrum 50mg 1000mg Syringe Indica Dominant
from Treehorn Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$281 gram
$281 gram
CC - Country Cannabis PASSION 300mg THC Infused Tincture
from Country Cannabis
300mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
Sunday - Spec Ops 1000mg Cured Resin
from Sunday Extracts
66.7%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
CC - GSC 1000mg Vape Cartridge
from Alchemist
80%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
SL - Cindy 99 1000mg Sugar Wax
from Slab Labz
64.54%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
DOSE - PURE LOVE 1000MG VAPE CARTRIDGE
from DOSE
38%
THC
25%
CBD
Pure Love
Strain
$501 gram
$501 gram
HX - Watermelon OG 1000mg Vape Cartridge
from Helix
77.3%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
B&R - METERED DOSE INHALER THC + CBD 2.5/2.5 100 DOSES
from BISON & ROSE
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$100½ gram
$100½ gram
OG - Strawberry Sherbert 1000mg Budder
from Infamous OG
68.89%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
12345 ... 10