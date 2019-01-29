MaryLambert
Dude Little Dragon is Awesome 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Dude Little Dragon is Awesome 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Love the employees & great menu.
Thank you for the kind words KennyKeeton. We appreciate you! See you next time!
They have such a huge selection of such pretty flower! I loved it & everyone was super helpful!
So glad you like our spot high.its.bre! Thank you for the awesome review, we look forward to seeing you again soon!
Awesome place! Will definitely be back!
We look forward to your next visit Jrat1994! Thanks for you awesome review!
great place great product awesome
Thank you CthulAidMan for your awesome review! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Very classy!
Thank you Lola126 for your review. We appreciate your kind words and are so glad you like Happy Hemp! See you next time!
First; it smelled amazing in the lobby!!! Second; The service was simple, quick and just outright great!
Thank you so much Lolo0821 for your review. The smell is a teaser of all the goodness "hiding" behind the door! Glad you love it! See you soon!
I love these people that work here.
Thanks, @CBaugus16!😎👍
the people are always nice and have a good knowledge about their product
@Dwbrewer, thanks for such an awesome review!
My absolute favorite store! I always feel like I’m shopping with friends! Everyone is kind and knowledgeable. Also the best bud around!
Thanks, @Hippie18! We're glad that you enjoy shopping with the team here at Happy Hemp! See you soon😎