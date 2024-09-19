Happy Munkey - Inwood

With over 100 years of combined experience in the cannabis industry, Happy Munkey is now entering a new era with our first legal NYC dispensary. Located on a historic stretch of Dyckman St. We’re committed to educating the community about cannabis products, culture and legality. Always Choose Happy and we’ll see you soon! From the streets of Uptown Manhattan, Happy Munkey emerged not just as a lifestyle brand, but a force revolutionizing the perception of cannabis culture. Founded by Ramon Reyes and Vladimir Bautista, the brand quickly became synonymous with legendary events that celebrate cannabis in unique, transformative ways, blending it seamlessly with art, advocacy, and community. Through various media outlets, including the Happy Munkey Podcast, Munkey Magazine, and Happy Munkey TV, we’ve consistently worked to normalize and celebrate cannabis culture. Our commitment extends to advocacy, championing diversity, equity, and inclusion, ensuring communities once marginalized by the War On Drugs can now benefit from its legalization. As we move forward, 2024 stands as a milestone year, with the launch of retail locations in both Brooklyn and Manhattan, embodying our mission and vision. But our core remains unchanged: we’re here to foster a community, redefine boundaries, and ensure that choosing happy is a legacy that continues for generations. Remember, your’e too blessed to be stressed, and always choose happy