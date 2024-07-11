Happy Times Cannabis Co.
dispensary
Recreational

Buffalo, NY
277.8 miles away
Shop by category

Weed deals

About this dispensary

Welcome to Happy Times Cannabis Co., your premier cannabis dispensary located in the heart of Cheektowaga, NY, at 3807 Harlem Rd. We proudly serve the Western New York (WNY) community, offering a curated selection of top-quality cannabis products to enhance your wellness journey. At Happy Times Cannabis Co., we feature a variety of high-performing products from trusted brands. Discover the exceptional potency and flavor of Bison Botanics, including their popular 100mg gummies. Experience the innovative Dank by DEB vape pens, designed for smooth and satisfying sessions. Explore the unique strains from Nanticoke like the flavorful Double Grape, perfect for both novice and experienced consumers. Our knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing a welcoming environment where you can learn about and explore cannabis. Whether you're seeking relief, relaxation, or recreation, we have something for everyone. Join us and experience the best that WNY has to offer in cannabis. Stop by and let us help you find your happy times!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
Send a message
Call 7163220104
Visit website
License OCM-RETL-24-000082
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleRecreationalDeliveryArab/Middle Eastern ownedAsian ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 7pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Happy Times Cannabis Co.

