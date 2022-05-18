As one of the oldest, largest and most respected cannabis retailers in the world, Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Harborside stores are known for having the world’s best curated selection of award-winning flower, concentrates, edibles and other cannabis products from California’s most respected growers and manufacturers. Our doors are open to newcomers and aficionados alike. Walk in and browse around, visit with a Harborside Cannabis Consultant, or if you know exactly what you are looking for, save some time and order online for pick up or delivery. The Harborside team is a passionate, diverse group of individuals with a deep connection to the power of the cannabis plant as a way or people to find balance and wellness—whether that’s to heal, laugh, create, think, love or one of the many other ways cannabis can help you get a little more out of life. We stand proudly in favor of diversity, sustainability and economic justice in the industry.