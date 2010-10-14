thebearcub on January 3, 2018

Harborside is all about getting as many bodies in and out the door and squeezing out every last dollar. They have very few sales and deals and when they do, their website will likely be messed up. I ordered $200 in product and they didn't bother to pack it when I ordered it, and then ran out of almost everything I asked for. I drove 2 hours round trip to find out that they didn't even have a floor sample to sell me of things advertised on their site. Some things weren't even in stock that I tried ordering (cbd/thc hash) - as in employees didn't think they ever carried that item. The budtender tried to substitute a sativa for an indica as though I didn't know the difference. He asked the manager if they would give me discount for all the errors and he said no. They don't seem to care about keeping any of their patients in 2018. I can get better product for way less money, sent to my house, and get exceptional customer service and deep discounts and fire sales and referral bonuses and if their website screws up - they offer an incentive to continue to do business with them. SAVE YOUR MONEY. This place is all about recreational users that don't know much about anything cannabis related. They can oversell them and rake in the profits. Not cool. The only good thing I can say about them is that Marley red vape is fantastic.