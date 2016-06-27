Jbehn
Great place with very knowledgeable and friendly staff!
4.9
10 reviews
Awesome place! Great service, very knowledgeable staff and nice organic buds! Nice edibles selection as well. Highly recommend.
Great people with high quality product! Highly suggest for anyone passing through Nederland. The “Nedbanger” strain is incredible.
The Woo is AMAZING!!!
every time this place delivers on good bud! my friends and I use harvest house especially for the pain relief cream, my gf has brachial plexus and it's good for that!
"Girl Scout Cookies" was a well known strain to me in California, and Stacy Jay here in Nederland, CO, grows the kind. A real surprise find for me was "G STONE". I recommend you find your way to Harvest House just for the "G STONE", an amazing strain - Gorilla Glue and some other magic I don't even know - cured to sticky perfection. And then for night time, "DEATH BY CHERRIES". I may have to move closer to Harvest House.
This shop is a little out of the way but it is a gem. Nederland is a great little town housing a number of quaint local restaurants and friendly locals. The Harvest House has a unique collection of exquisite bud. I chose the Death by Cherries (Cherry Pie x OG). The buds were absolutely covered in kif. The bud was expertly cured and the trim looked great. This shop easily had the highest quality buds I have seen in this area.
Fantastic quality, excellent service. Better flower at better prices than 99% of other recreational shops anywhere in Boulder County or Denver. The fact that ALL of the flower is grown in-house personally by the owner makes all the difference. Excellent deals on edibles and concentrates too. Don't miss out on Tres Dawg if you like potent & flavorful Sativas, or Death by Cherries if you want a tasty, stony Indica hybrid.
Locally owned and grown! Support local businesses!
A paradise for our local stoner community!