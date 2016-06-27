lonnieray on September 5, 2016

"Girl Scout Cookies" was a well known strain to me in California, and Stacy Jay here in Nederland, CO, grows the kind. A real surprise find for me was "G STONE". I recommend you find your way to Harvest House just for the "G STONE", an amazing strain - Gorilla Glue and some other magic I don't even know - cured to sticky perfection. And then for night time, "DEATH BY CHERRIES". I may have to move closer to Harvest House.