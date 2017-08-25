kushcomadaily710 on November 18, 2019

Honestly, if you have the option to NOT come here, choose NOT TOO. This place is far from what a true cannabis patient deserves. If you truly care about quality, this place does not have it. They’re customer service is low end, they’re employees only care about themselves, and most importantly when it comes down to expensive weed, these people WILL SEE YOU POPCORN NUGS for 50$ an 1/8th!! I would NEVER recommend anyone to come into this toxic atmosphere and harvest, you will never see a dime of my money ever again. Not until you turn into that cookies store in the next few months.!