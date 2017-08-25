Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Waaay too long of a wait on Fridays! Do not come between 3-6pm you'll be here forever and the 8th deals suck!
Jerscott6
on November 22, 2019
Best customer service!!
jordaaaan420
on November 19, 2019
Last time I went I was told they don’t accept item 9 kush kash when I’ve used it before at a different harvest location. I reached out to Item 9 themselves and they said that all harvest locations are supposed to accept them. Poor customer service for sure.
kushcomadaily710
on November 18, 2019
Honestly, if you have the option to NOT come here, choose NOT TOO. This place is far from what a true cannabis patient deserves. If you truly care about quality, this place does not have it. They’re customer service is low end, they’re employees only care about themselves, and most importantly when it comes down to expensive weed, these people WILL SEE YOU POPCORN NUGS for 50$ an 1/8th!!
I would NEVER recommend anyone to come into this toxic atmosphere and harvest, you will never see a dime of my money ever again. Not until you turn into that cookies store in the next few months.!
JimmyDiesel
on November 14, 2019
FTP drive half hour only to be denied ten minutes before liated closing time
DRaw400
on November 8, 2019
Beat quality weed
OnlyHere4Terps
on November 7, 2019
perfect location for me and perfect prices and deals!
marsthegoat
on November 4, 2019
The budtenders here are great! they kindly helped me figure out the best value for my budget and needs which was really appreciated.