Papigordoo
Greedy, unfriendly, dishonest.. not out to help patients, just want as much of your money as possible. Many better options for better quality/deals
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.0
10 reviews
Greedy, unfriendly, dishonest.. not out to help patients, just want as much of your money as possible. Many better options for better quality/deals
Quality bud, helpful bud tenders, and frequent specials. I recommend Harvest.
Great place
everyone was super friendly and helpful [:
horrible service for first time patients the staff tried charging me twice for a vape pen when I was using the new patient bogo will not be back to their location and will refer all of my friends to kind or nirvana over harvest after today's visit
I love the flower
This place is the bomb they have absolutely the best new patient deals and daily deals that outrank all other dispensarys I've been to!!!
M 2 CENTS: This place is too expensive. Cool building. lol And, I did not get a good vibe from staff. The over all experience was just "Okay". There are other dispensaries (in the area) that have quality stuff, too but have better deal, and better customer service. I asked for free swag and they had nothing. So, this tells you a lot about this place. Don't look for deals here. Hope it changes. Have a good one.
I went to Harvest HOC in Chandler for some Flourish honey & was impressed with the amazing service I received! The whole experience was positive; from the kind women @ the front desk to my amazing bud-tender, Rocky! You could tell the employees at this location really go the extra mile for their patients! Rocky was super friendly and informative, he took the time to make sure I was truly satisfied w my purchase. I walked out w a big smile, and will be back/will recommend this location to my friends! Thank you for all that you do!
love this location they are so helpful and and the vibes are great. i recommend fasure.