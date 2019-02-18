bigmouthstrikes on November 2, 2019

I went to Harvest HOC in Chandler for some Flourish honey & was impressed with the amazing service I received! The whole experience was positive; from the kind women @ the front desk to my amazing bud-tender, Rocky! You could tell the employees at this location really go the extra mile for their patients! Rocky was super friendly and informative, he took the time to make sure I was truly satisfied w my purchase. I walked out w a big smile, and will be back/will recommend this location to my friends! Thank you for all that you do!