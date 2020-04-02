Harvest HOC - Chandler
Weekly Deal: Canamo Concentrates!!
Valid 3/31/2020 – 4/5/2020
All week long our Canamo are on sale for 6g for $99! (Before tax) Hurry in! We will sell out fast! This deal ends this Saturday the 27th - - LIMIT: 2 Transactions Per Patient Per Day
While Supplies Last | LIMIT: 2 Transactions Per Patient Per Day | Some Restrictions Apply
Staff picks
Canamo: Batter (Blue Moon)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Moon
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Batter (Grape Nana)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Nana
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Batter (Polar Berry)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Polar Berry
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Batter (Sour Strawberry)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Strawberry
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Crumble (Head Doctor Haze)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Head Doctor Haze
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Crumble (Sedona Cooler)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sedona Cooler
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Crumble (Wonka Bars)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonka Bars
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Crumble (Sedona Kush)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sedona Kush
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Shatter (Blue Ox)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Ox
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Shatter (Commerce City Kush)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Commerce City Kush
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Shatter (Lava Cake)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Canamo: Shatter ((Orange O'Nesia)
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange O'Nesia
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
All Products
Harvest: Jenny Kush (Reserve Tier)
from Harvest
26.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$149.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Grow Sciences: Sherbhead (Pre Packed)
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbhead
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Str8 Lemonade (Pre Packed)
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Str8 Lemonade
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Cru: Royal Jack (Pre Packed)
from CRU Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Jack
Strain
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Harvest: White 99 (House Tier)
from Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$7.991 gram
$7.991 gram
$24.99⅛ ounce
$49.99¼ ounce
$94.99½ ounce
Grow Sciences: Daywrecker Diesel (Pre Packed)
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Daywrecker Diesel
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Grow Sciences: Dosidos (Pre Packed)
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Harvest: Caramel Apple Gelato (Premium Tier)
from Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Caramel Apple Gelato
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
$229.991 ounce
Lemonnade: Cake Mix (Pre Packed)
from Lemonnade
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake Mix
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Lemonnade: Medallin (Pre Packed)
from Lemonnade
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Medellin
Strain
$49.99⅛ ounce
$49.99⅛ ounce
Harvest: Lemonhead OG (Reserve Tier)
from Harvest
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemonhead OG
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$149.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Aeriz: Mac 1 (Pre Packed)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac 1
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Abundant Organics: Granddaddy Purple (Pre Packed)
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Abundant Organics: Blue Sunshine Flower
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Sunshine
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$149.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Aeriz: Ice Cream Cake (Pre Packed)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz: Sundae Driver (Pre Packed)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz: Tropicana Cookies (Pre Packed)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Aeriz: Wedding Cake (Pre Packed)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Abundant Organics: Dirty Little Secret (Pre Packed)
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dirty Little Secret
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Abundant Organics: Sunshine Daydream (Pre Packed)
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Harvest: Hope's Cookies (Reserve Tier)
from Harvest
27.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Hope's Cookies
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$149.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
G3: Black Lynx (Pre Packed)
from Green Gene Genetics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Lynx
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Harvest: Nitrous (Reserve Tier)
from Harvest
17.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Nitrous
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$149.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Harvest: Ice Cream Cake (Premium Tier) 1/8ths Only
from Harvest
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
Harvest: Gelato (Reserve Tier)
from Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$13.991 gram
$13.991 gram
$44.99⅛ ounce
$89.99¼ ounce
$149.99½ ounce
$279.991 ounce
Harvest: Valley OG (Premium Tier)
from Harvest
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Valley OG
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
Aeriz: Gobstopper Kush (Pre Packed)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gobbstopper
Strain
$44.99⅛ ounce
$44.99⅛ ounce
Harvest: UFO Cookies (Premium Tier)
from Harvest
20.71%
THC
0%
CBD
UFO Cookies
Strain
$10.991 gram
$10.991 gram
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.99¼ ounce
$129.99½ ounce
