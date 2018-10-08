Missjzk on August 28, 2019

This is considered MEDICATION, how is it possible to sit with a pharmacist of Cannabis and find the right STRAIN IF THEY ARE NEVER CONSISTENT WITH THEIR PRODUCTS???? Some of us have been on OR are on high amounts of MEDICATION WHEN ONE NATURAL PLANT HELPS SO MANY OF THE SYMPTOMS NOT NEEDING TO USE THE MEDICATIONS THAT MAKE YOU DEPENDENT PHYSICALLY AS OFTEN ?? Harvest we are SO GLAD YOUR FINALLY in the area, BUT PLEASE START THINKING ABOUT YOUR CUSTOMERS OR PATIENTS THAT ARE NOT LOOKING TO GET STONED ( I hate that feeling) BUT I HATE BEING IN PAIN WORSE, plus the right strain HELPS PEOPLE WITH ANXIETY AND THEY CAN ACTUALLY GET OUT OF THE HOUSE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS!! Also, NOT all of us NORMALLY SMOKE 😗💨 CANNABIS, IS IT POSSIBLE TO GROW LOWER STRAINS OF THC w CBD ?? Im NOtT complaining... I just Spent Hundreds of dollars on STRAINS THAT I CANT USE, PLEASE TAKE THIS POST SERIOUSLY, this really helps with so many issues but if you CANT EVER GET THE CANNABIS/MEDICATION THAT WORKS ITS FRUSTRATING..... also, Just an idea, isnt there a way to introduce SMALLER SAMPLES SO WE ARE NOT WAISTING OUR MONEY ON SOMETHING THAT DONT WORK FOR OUR MEDICAL ISSUES .... just a thought/ idea 🤔 , dont get me wrong, Im sure most of us are honestly grateful for your store and its rather new, but when your on every chemical the doctors can give and the strains are not available it leaves many of us still struggling 🥺