Jakle25
2 times in 1 week I've tried to order a product because of a deal,only to be told they do not have it, same product both times and I guess they just dont want to take it down from the site? Sweet. When I called after 4 hours to see what's going on they told me it was ready, then they called me back while I was on the way to tell me they dont have it, I was made to feel like they are doing me a favor by offering me other strains that were already a part of the deal and more expensive. Not coming back because I cant trust their page and their customer service thank a lot Kira.