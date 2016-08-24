bryhard on November 11, 2019

I came in with tons of questions. Kris said hello immediately and was happy to help, polite and professional. I'm an cancer patient and I could tell he was sincere and concerned with my needs. . To say I was totally blown away by his knowledge and recommendations would be an understatement. After learning his recommendation for a sativa flower would be "Royal Lemon OG" and not being familiar with this strain he informed me I was the first customer to purchase it at this location and gave me a complete description. I tried it immediately after arriving home. OMGosh, it does exactly for a "great" sativa is supposed to do. Get you moving!! I loved the favor (see for yourself) everything about this new strain recommended by Kris. Now it is a go to when my back is killing me and I feel like giving up, I can finish what I started. Thank you so much Kris. I will look for you everytime I visit. Bryan H.